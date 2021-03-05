PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A fire truck and car collided in West Philadelphia, Friday. The crash happened around 9:15 a.m. on North 53rd Street and Haverford Avenue.
At least one person was rescued from the vehicle.
Officials say the truck was on the way to a house fire at the time of the crash.
No word on how the crash happened.