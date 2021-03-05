SHAMONG, N.J. (CBS) — A fire destroyed a dog kennel on the same Shamong property where dozens of dead dogs were found in freezers in 2018. Fire crews were called to the 500 block of Oakshade Road, around 10:30 a.m. Friday.
Chopper 3 was over the scene as firefighters were still dousing the burned structure with water.READ MORE: Art And Artisan Markets Return To Cherry Street Pier Through November
The fire marshal says there were no dogs outside in the area where the fire was, however, they had to obtain a search warrant to look inside because the owner would not allow them in.
The property, however, is well known to authorities. In November 2018, police raided the same property owned by Donna Roberts, removing more than 160 dogs living in deplorable conditions. They also found 44 dead dogs stored in freezers.READ MORE: Philadelphia State Lawmaker Sharif Street Considering Running For US Senate
In December 2019, there were new allegations of animal abuse at the home when neighbors heard dogs bark and whimper after being left out in the cold overnight. Several dogs were rescued.
Roberts was previously indicted on animal cruelty charges.
Neighbors previously told Eyewitness News that the property is a known puppy mill breeding site.MORE NEWS: Social Media Lights Up After Phillies' Bryce Harper Crushes 2-Run Bomb In First Spring Training At-Bat
The fire is under investigation.