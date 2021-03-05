PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The much-loved maker series is returning to Philadelphia, offering hand-crafted items and makes for an interesting outing for shoppers. The Arts and Artisans markets at Cherry Street Pier opened on Friday afternoon.
Along with some talented artisans, the venue is offering food from French toast bites and Rita's water ice — all amid the background of the Delaware River.
This location will be open on the first Fridays and third Sundays of every month through November.
Here is the full schedule:
Friday, March 5
Sunday, March 21
Friday, April 2
Sunday, April 18
Friday, May 7
Sunday, May 16
Friday, June 4
Sunday, June 20
Friday, July 2
Sunday, July 18
Friday, August 6
Sunday, August 15
Friday, September 3
Sunday, September 19
Friday, October 1
Sunday, October 24
Friday, November 5
Sunday, November 21