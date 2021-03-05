CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News, Talkers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The much-loved maker series is returning to Philadelphia, offering hand-crafted items and makes for an interesting outing for shoppers. The Arts and Artisans markets at Cherry Street Pier opened on Friday afternoon.

Along with some talented artisans, the venue is offering food from French toast bites and Rita’s water ice — all amid the background of the Delaware River.

READ MORE: Philadelphia Seeking Proposals To Reimagine Portion Of Ben Franklin Parkway Into Pedestrian-Centric Space

This location will be open on the first Fridays and third Sundays of every month through November.

Here is the full schedule:

Friday, March 5

Sunday, March 21

Friday, April 2

Sunday, April 18

Friday, May 7

Sunday, May 16

Friday, June 4

READ MORE: Web Series 'Stories In Case' Launched By South Jersey Nurse Pays Tribute To Frontline Teammates At Cooper Hospital

Sunday, June 20

Friday, July 2

Sunday, July 18

Friday, August 6

Sunday, August 15

Friday, September 3

Sunday, September 19

Friday, October 1

Sunday, October 24

Friday, November 5

MORE NEWS: 21-Year-Old Man Critically Wounded After Shot In Chest In North Philadelphia

Sunday, November 21