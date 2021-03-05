CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — Eyewitness News has confirmed that Francisco “Frank” Moran has submitted his resignation as the mayor of Camden. Moran submitted a letter of resignation, dated today, March 5, to the municipal clerk.
The letter, which has not been released publicly, sets an effective resignation of March 30.
A source close to the mayor could not provide details for the resignation, but says they are contained within the letter.
However, he says that Moran’s “heart is always with the people of Camden. They have always remained his utmost priority.”
Camden City Councilman Angel Fuentes praised Moran for his service.
“Mayor Moran has been at the forefront of Camden’s many recent successes — from our groundbreaking community policing reforms praised by President Barack Obama and the amazing turnaround of our school system to luring major companies to relocate to the City and employee local residents,” Fuentes said in a statement. “We owe a debt of gratitude to Mayor Frank Moran for his dedicated service to the City and wish him all the best.”