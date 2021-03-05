PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Bryce Harper is already in midseason form. In his first spring training at-bat, the Philadelphia Phillies’ $330 million superstar hit an opposite-field two-run bomb in the bottom of the first inning off Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Chad Kuhl.
To say that blast got the Phillies faithful excited is an understatement.
Yup, that’ll do pic.twitter.com/eEF9Z8gGFi
— The Good Phight (@TheGoodPhight) March 5, 2021
Always wanted to get knocked unconscious by a home run ball while drinking a Mai Tai at Frenchy’s. https://t.co/EQDp6yYNMY
— Pat Gallen (@PatGallenCBS3) March 5, 2021
First at-bat of spring and Bryce Harper crushes an opposite-field homer. *Opens FanDuel*.
— Tom Dougherty (@todougherty) March 5, 2021
157 WINS MINIMUM!!!! https://t.co/xoWqktvXNv
— Zoo With Roy (@zoowithroy) March 5, 2021
Truly https://t.co/VZI4HDWGow
— The Phandemic Krew (@PhandemicKrew) March 5, 2021
Now that’s the way to start 2021 for Bryce Harper. pic.twitter.com/idcoHN8HlD
— Joe Giglio (@JoeGiglioSports) March 5, 2021
Bryce Harper will be the 2nd MVP in Philly this year. Book it.
— Jack (@Jack323_) March 5, 2021
Bryce Harper god bless your beautiful soul
— 444 Philly Phan Podcast (@444Phan) March 5, 2021
Harper then singled in his second at-bat.
Harper then singled in his second at-bat.

According to DraftKings, Harper has the tenth-best odds to win National League MVP this season.
More importantly, the Phillies are looking to get to the postseason for the first time since 2011.