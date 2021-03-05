CBSN PhillyWatch Now
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Bryce Harper is already in midseason form. In his first spring training at-bat, the Philadelphia Phillies’ $330 million superstar hit an opposite-field two-run bomb in the bottom of the first inning off Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Chad Kuhl.

To say that blast got the Phillies faithful excited is an understatement.

Harper then singled in his second at-bat.

According to DraftKings, Harper has the tenth-best odds to win National League MVP this season.

More importantly, the Phillies are looking to get to the postseason for the first time since 2011.