PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Law enforcement across the region on Friday marked the sixth anniversary of the murder of police Sgt. Robert Wilson. Ninety-nine seconds of silence were observed at the Delaware County Courthouse in Media.
It was a similar scene at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown and the mural honoring Wilson in West Philadelphia.
Wilson, whose badge number was 9990, was killed on March 5, 2015.
He lost his life attempting to stop a robbery at a GameStop store in North Philadelphia.