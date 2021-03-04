WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) –The Wildwoods Convention Center is reopening this weekend for the first time since March 2020. The convention center is hosting the Spirit Brands “The Return” cheerleading competition on Saturday, March 6.
The cheerleading competition was coincidentally the last event that was held at the convention center before the COVID-19 pandemic forced the venue to close and cancel all events in the last year.READ MORE: Philadelphia Police Heighten Security Around City Buildings In Effort To Monitor Threats Against US Capitol In Washington
The competition takes place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.READ MORE: Roberto Oquendo Velez, Well Known Member Of North Philadelphia Neighborhood, Dragged About 300 Feet, Killed In Hit-And-Run: Police
The Wildwoods Convention Center is taking extensive measures to ensure that groups can enjoy a safe, comfortable and unforgettable experience.MORE NEWS: Twin Brothers Justin And Kevin Cassidy Arrested, Charged In Brutal Attack Of Female Pizza Shop Owner In Norristown
No parents or spectators are allowed inside the facility.