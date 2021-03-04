HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) – Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration will outline a plan to provide the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to teachers, school staff members and childcare workers. Department of Health Acting Secretary Alison Beam, Department of Education Acting Secretary Noe Ortega and PEMA Director Randy Padfield will outline the administration’s plan to provide Pennsylvania’s allocation of the newly-approved Johnson & Johnson vaccine to teachers, school staff members and childcare workers.
The briefing will take place at 11 a.m. and will be streamed on CBSN Philly above.
- What: Wolf Administration outlines plan to provide the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to teachers, school staff members and childcare workers.
- When: Thursday, March 4, 2021
- Time: 11 a.m.
- Online stream: Live in the player above and on your mobile and streaming device.
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates to this developing story.