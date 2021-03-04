CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:coronavirus, TIME, Women and the Pandemic

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — CBS News is looking at the challenges faced by many women during the pandemic. See below for the “Women and the Pandemic” stories from CBSNews.com.

Meanwhile, Time.com released “Women and the Pandemic,” which profiles a number of women and how the pandemic has affected their lives.

From moms fired from their jobs after asking to work remotely so they could take care of their children, to women who have faced mental illness issues they had been putting off.

Click here for the full Time.com report.