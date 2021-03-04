PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — CBS News is looking at the challenges faced by many women during the pandemic. See below for the “Women and the Pandemic” stories from CBSNews.com.
- Economic fallout from pandemic disproportionately hits Latinas
- Women who lost jobs due to COVID turn to food delivery platforms
- Women struggling amid pandemic’s economic fallout
- Pregnant women are concerned about whether to get the COVID vaccine due to lack of data
- Misinformation about COVID vaccine and infertility raises alarm for women
- “We are in a moment of rage”: Inside the movement to win basic income for moms
Meanwhile, Time.com released "Women and the Pandemic," which profiles a number of women and how the pandemic has affected their lives.
From moms fired from their jobs after asking to work remotely so they could take care of their children, to women who have faced mental illness issues they had been putting off.
Click here for the full Time.com report.