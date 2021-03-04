GLENSIDE, Pa. (CBS) — Today is National Snack Day, and if you normally head to your freezer for something sweet to snack on you’re going to want to sink your teeth into tonight’s Taste with Tori. The Weldon Soda Fountain in Glenside is wildly imaginative. Speaking of wild, 2020 was wild, but this ice cream shop has thrived because they imagined themselves living their dream, and now they are.

Last summer, all the ice cream I could wish for in the most glorious of concoctions was delivered to my door by the Weldon Soda Fountain.

From their ice cream takeout nachos to smores ice cream pie, to their pina colada sundae — it was just all so joyous and exciting.

“It’s like I can feel the sea breeze, the butter rum sauce is insane. I can taste a little bit of salt but the sweetness is just heaven,” Woodill said.

It turns out, when I went back to visit The Weldon just recently, things were getting even more exciting for owners Benny and Rachel.

“We get to make our own ice cream now and come up with all the flavors we ever dreamed of making and really take a lot from our customers. I think that’s the best part,” Rachel said.

“Making our own ice cream was always the long-term goal but we thought, three, four years we’ll get to that point,” Benny said.

