PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A grieving family is begging the driver who killed their loved one to come forward. The victim’s family has a message for the hit-and-run driver.

Police are looking for a blue GMC Yukon or Denali wanted for the crash on the 33oo block of North 2nd Street in North Philadelphia Wednesday night.

Tonight, neighbors and family of 60-year-old Roberto Oquendo are asking for the public’s help to find the person responsible.

“He was the nicest person you could possibly meet,” said Brunilda Oquendo, the victim’s sister.

Balloons and candles decorated the sidewalk alongside 2nd Street where Oquendo was struck-and-killed Wednesday night.

“I can’t even believe this has happened,” Brunilda Oquendo said.

It happened around 11 p.m.

Police say the driver of a blue GMC Yukon or Denali was speeding and hit Oquendo hard, despite speed humps on the road, and then left the scene.

“He was struck so hard his shoes flew off,” Philadelphia Police Capt. Mark Overwise said.

“He didn’t deserve to die the way he died,” Brunilda Oquendo said.

Oquendo’s sister fears her brother didn’t hear the car or a possible horn blaring as it barreled toward him.

“He was born deaf. He might hear like if you bounce on a wood floor but no, he didn’t hear a horn like that,” she said.

Oquendo’s family gathered with his West Kensington neighbors who knew him for more than 30 years.

“You can see he was very well-known, and I appreciate it from the bottom of my heart. I appreciate it, I really do,” Brunilda Oquendo said.

Oquendo’s family made this tearful plea to the person responsible.

“Whoever did this please have mercy in your heart, give yourself up for what you have done to our family, and please, please turn yourself in. This is not fair,” Brunilda Oquendo said.

Detectives are looking for a 2001 to 2004 GMC Yukon or Denali, blue in color. Police say the vehicle has a broken right headlight.

They’re also investigating witness claims the driver exited the car, looked at Oquendo, and left.

