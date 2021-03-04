Police Searching For Gunman After Man Shot, Killed In North Philadelphia

CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 44-year-old man was shot and killed overnight in North Philadelphia. It happened around 11 p.m. Wednesday on the 3000 block of A Street.

Investigators are working to determine a motive for the violence.

Police have not made any arrests.

This brings the total to eight people shot, and three of them killed since 6 p.m. Wednesday.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.