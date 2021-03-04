Police Searching For Gunman After Man Shot, Killed In North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 44-year-old man was shot and killed overnight in North Philadelphia. It happened around 11 p.m. Wednesday on the 3000 block of A Street.Well Known Member Of North Philadelphia Neighborhood Dragged About 300 Feet, Killed In Hit-And-Run: Police
Investigators are working to determine a motive for the violence.READ MORE: WATCH LIVE: Pennsylvania Officials Outline Plan For Teachers, School Staff Members And Childcare Workers
Police have not made any arrests.
This brings the total to eight people shot, and three of them killed since 6 p.m. Wednesday.MORE NEWS: Playland's Castaway Cove Set To Reopen On March 27 After Devastating Fire
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.