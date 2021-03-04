OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) – Ocean City’s Castaway Cove Amusement Park is ready to open, less than two months after a devastating fire. The rides will be back up and running on March 27, according to the company’s website.
A Jan. 30 fire swept through the arcade portion of the building, but the rides were mostly spared.
No one was injured in the fire.
Fire officials ruled the blaze accidental. Several agencies worked together to figure out what sparked the fire, and say it was caused by an undetermined electrical source.