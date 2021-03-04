EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Authorities in Atlantic County say 70-year-old Jose Rodriguez has been sentenced to more than 11 years behind bars on charges of child sex abuse. The district attorney charged the Egg Harbor Township man with sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl back in 2019.
He allegedly gave his victim $10 after assaulting her and told her not to tell anyone.
The district attorney says Rodriguez was determined to be a “repetitive and compulsive sexual offender” by psychologists.