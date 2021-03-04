UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) — A shooting at a Delaware County cemetery has left one person injured. Police are now trying to confirm if the incident is in retaliation for a shooting that, they say, happened in Philadelphia just days ago.

Chopper 3 showed the aftermath of what was a frenetic burial for a recent gunshot victim at the Friends Southwestern Burial Ground.

Police say two suspects on foot started shooting into the mourners, striking two people that they know of around 11:30 a.m. Thursday, sending one to surgery.

An investigation into whether the shooting is retaliatory is active.

“The investigation is open, but the funeral here today was from a shooting victim in the city from a few days ago and there was a shooting here today because of it,” Upper Darby Police Superintendent Timothy Bernhardt said.

St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church sits just across the street. Father Gregory Gilbert has seen his share of violence at this cemetery. He says there was a shooting just a month ago in front of the church and has been begging the cemetery for over two years to have a police presence for the funerals of gunshot victims.

“This is 100% predictable because of the refusal of the people operating the cemetery to have large funerals and especially funerals for shooting victims monitored by the police,” Gilbert said.

During the scramble to get out of the cemetery, two cars were involved in a minor accident as well. Police say there is only one exit out of the cemetery and they’re confident security cameras will reveal the two suspects who fled on foot from the shooting.

“We are working with the cemetery and the director here to make sure that we’re notified that there is a burial so if that there is a large crowd — and mainly because of the traffic here in this street, to be able to get cars in and out,” Bernhardt said. “There’s only one entrance in the front here for anyone to get in and out so that’s why we do have officers here from time to time.”

Police are hopeful surveillance video will reveal the suspects.

“There aren’t any words to say. It’s absolutely terrible,” Bernhardt said. “Sad situation that loved ones are here burying someone who was killed in a tragic incident and then they had to deal with this.”

The other gunshot victim in this shooting suffered a graze wound to their face. There’s no update on their condition either.