CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:coronavirus, TIME, Women and the Pandemic

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — CBS News is looking at the challenges faced by many women during the pandemic. See below for the “Women and the Pandemic” stories from CBSNews.com.

Meanwhile, Time.com released “Women and the Pandemic,” which also profiles a number of women and how the pandemic has affected their lives.

READ MORE: Evesham Township Parents Fighting Proposed Bus Cuts That Would Force Children To Cross ‘Very Dangerous’ Road

READ MORE: Self-Described Proud Boy Kyle Boell Arrested For Sending Dozens Of Threatening Messages To Woman: Philly DA's Office

From moms fired from their jobs after asking to work remotely so they could take care of their children, to women who have faced mental illness issues they had been putting off.

MORE NEWS: Police Believe Shooting During Funeral At Friends Cemetery In Upper Darby Was Retaliatory

Click here for the full Time.com report.