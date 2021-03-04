HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) — Pennsylvania state officials outlined plans Thursday to vaccinate school teachers, staff and child care workers with the newly approved Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
"Having the Johnson & Johnson vaccine presents us to assist with getting children back into school, especially those most vulnerable to learning loss that have been adversely affected by this pandemic," said Acting Education Secretary Noe Ortega.
"After an unprecedented year of shifts and turns and tensions, this vaccine will help students and teachers across Pennsylvania to return where they want and need to be," said Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency Director Randy Padfield.
Officials said that the first vaccinations will be allotted to pre-kindergarten and elementary school teachers who educate students with disabilities and learn English as a second language.
The vaccines will be administered to school and child care workers by retail pharmacy partners starting as soon as Thursday.
Teachers’ vaccines will be administered at FEMA sites which are being organized now with the support of the National Guard.