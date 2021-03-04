PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The School District of Philadelphia gave an update on Philadelphia’s vaccination program for teachers and other supporting staff. The Education and Childcare Personnel vaccination program isbeing conducted by Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.
“So far 9,000 school personel have been vaccinated. All the original appointments have been taken and we’re adding more appointments over the next 10 days in order to further expand access to the program,” Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ron Keren.
The school district is moving forward with plans to bring some PreK through second grade students back to the classroom on Monday.