HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) – Pennsylvania Gov. Wolf will make a formal announcement Wednesday morning on who will get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Wolf will be joined by the COVID-19 Vaccine Joint Task Force to announce a plan to help protect school communities and get more students back into classrooms by vaccinating teachers and other school staff.
Wolf says the state will vaccinate teachers and school staff members using Pennsylvania’s allocation of the newly-approved Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
WHAT: Gov. Wolf, COVID-19 Vaccine Joint Task Force to Announce Teacher Vaccination Initiative
WHEN: Wednesday, March 3, 2021
TIME: 11 a.m.
