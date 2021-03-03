VILLANOVA, Pa. (CBS) — Four female students at Villanova University were reportedly sexually assaulted by the same male student on campus. The university says the four students reported to them Monday that they had been sexually assaulted by the same known male student in the residence halls.
The university says the complaints ranged from non-consensual sexual touching to non-consensual sexual intercourse.
Villanova immediately began an investigation following the reports.
The university says the male student is no longer on campus. His identity was not released at this time.
In a separate report, the Bryn Mawr Hospital Emergency Department notified the university that a female Villanova student was treated for a sexual assault committed by a man she knows. That incident happened on campus between Friday and Sunday, but the exact location is not known.
It’s not known if the woman in this incident was one of the four students who reported the sexual assaults. It’s not yet known if the same individual wanted for the four sex assaults is the same as this one.