PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a 55-year-old man was killed in a North Philadelphia triple shooting Wednesday night. It happened on the 2700 block of North Warnock Street just after 7:30 p.m.
Police say the 55-year-old man was shot once in the chest and in the hand. He was pronounced dead at Temple University Hospital.
A 47-year-old man was shot once in the leg and another man, approximately 25 years old, was shot once in each leg. Both victims are currently in stable condition.
No arrests have been made.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.