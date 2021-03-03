Police: 2 Men Shot On Park Avenue In North Philadelphia

CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Two men were injured after a double shooting in North Philadelphia. It happened around 11 p.m. Tuesday on the 2800 block of North Park Avenue.

Police say a 31-year-old man was shot in the thigh and a 28-year-old man was shot in the stomach.

Investigators are working to determine a motive for the violence.

So far, police have not made any arrests.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.