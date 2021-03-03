PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — With new, looser COVID-19 restrictions, a limited number of Philadelphia Phillies fans will now be welcomed at Citizens Bank Park for games. The Phillies miss their fans and the fans miss baseball.

But in a little under one month, we will be able to celebrate Phillies baseball at Citizens Bank Park.

It won’t be 46,000 packing the house, but they’ll start slow and hopefully work their way up.

This effort to bring back fans was done in collaboration with the city and state.

Executive Vice President Dave Buck tells Eyewitness News they’ll have pods of two, four and six set up throughout the ballpark for distancing purposes. He gave Eyewitness News a look at how Opening Day will change.

“It will be way scaled back, and you know, that is not great but we’re going to use the first six games as six Opening Days,” Buck said.

Buck also says it’s up to everyone to make sure this goes smoothly. Masks, obviously, are mandatory and they’ll have ushers making sure everyone is adhering to that.

But on April 1 at 3:05 p.m., the Phillies will take on the Atlanta Braves, and for the first time in 18 months, fans will be in the house.