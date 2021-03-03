CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
WILMINGTON, Del.

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — The family of Lymond Moses protested outside New Castle County Police headquarters Wednesday afternoon. Moses was shot and killed by police in Wilmington on Jan. 13.

The family is demanding the release of the police body camera video from the shooting.

Investigators say Moses made a U-turn and sped directly at the officers, who opened fire.

His family says they saw the police body camera video. They believe the officers involved used excessive force.