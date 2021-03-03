WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — The family of Lymond Moses protested outside New Castle County Police headquarters Wednesday afternoon. Moses was shot and killed by police in Wilmington on Jan. 13.Mumia Abu-Jamal Supporters Demand He Be Released From Prison For Health Reasons
The family is demanding the release of the police body camera video from the shooting.
Investigators say Moses made a U-turn and sped directly at the officers, who opened fire.
His family says they saw the police body camera video. They believe the officers involved used excessive force.