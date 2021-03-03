PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two Philadelphia men are facing charges for a deadly crash on the Tacony-Palmyra Bridge two months ago. Prosecutors say Jonathan Ramos and Brandon Moore were both driving more than 100 miles per hour when they caused a five-car crash on the bridge in late December 2020.
First responders were called to the scene around 7 p.m. on Dec. 28. Upon arrival, they found several vehicles involved in the crash.
One car reportedly clipped the other, sending it into oncoming traffic, where it struck another car and killed the driver of that car. Five other people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
The bridge was shut down for nearly 8 hours.