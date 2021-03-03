PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A powerful Philadelphia union leader was arrested by federal law enforcement authorities on Wednesday morning. IBEW Local 98 union leader John “Johnny Doc” Dougherty was taken into custody at his Center City home and is currently being detained at the FBI’s Philadelphia offices.

“Today, after John just returned home after spending 12 days at his seriously ill wife Ceilie’s bedside in the Intensive Care Unit of Jefferson Hospital, they descended again upon John and Ceilie’s home and arrested him again. This isn’t a prosecution, it’s a persecution,” according to a statement from Dougherty’s spokesman Frank Keel.

CBS3 has learned from multiple sources the U.S. Attorney’s Office is expected to announce Wednesday afternoon new details in the ongoing federal investigation of Dougherty and other members of IBEW 98 who were indicted more than two years ago. In the meantime, the U.S. Attorney’s Office is declining comment. Calls placed to Dougherty’s lawyer were not immediately returned.

BREAKING: A spokesman for IBEW leader John Dougherty says FBI agents took him into custody this morning. CBS3 expects the US Attorney’s Office to release details later this afternoon concerning the filing of a superseding indictment in the case against IBEW leadership. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/oa9OWANgyU — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) March 3, 2021

The union leader was previously indicted in 2019 following a 30-month federal probe. Philadelphia City Councilman Bobby Henon and six others were also indicted.

The indictment alleges that Dougherty and co-defendants conspired to embezzle Local 98 money for their own personal benefit and to benefit their families, friends, and their commercial businesses. They allegedly spent thousands of union dollars on expensive family meals and personal items, including food, baby supplies, dog food, hair styling items, clothing, home improvement projects and much more.

Dougherty is also accused of using union money to pay Henon so he would do his bidding from his seat on City Council.

Dougherty, Henon and the six other co-defendants all deny the charges.

In October 2020, the FBI raided the Spring Garden Street headquarters of IBEW Local 98. The FBI confirmed to Eyewitness News at the time that agents were “carrying out court-authorized law enforcement activity” at the building housing the Philadelphia electricians’ union.

Keel says Dougherty is expected to be released this afternoon.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for this developing story.