PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A new COVID-19 mass vaccination site officially opened Wednesday morning at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. The site opened at 8 a.m. and will stay open 12 hours a day, seven days a week for the next eight weeks.

It’s all in an effort to give Philadelphia a fighting chance against the coronavirus.

The Pennsylvania Convention Center is now home to the city’s latest mass vaccination site. It’s run in partnership with the Federal Emergency Management Agency and staffed by members of the U.S. military.

Starting Wednesday, up to 6,000 Philadelphians a day can get their COVID-19 vaccine.

“In six weeks, that’ll bring us to close to a quarter-million people,” Philadelphia City Council President Darrell Clarke said.

The Pfizer vaccine is being administered at the Center City site, and it comes from a federal allotment.

Meaning the Philadelphia Health Department will still be able to use to city’s allotment at other sites across Philadelphia.

“That gives us a chance to take the vaccine and set up in other neighborhoods in the city,” Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said.

Eyewitness News was at the convention center Tuesday during a soft opening where thousands of essential workers rolled up their sleeves. And that included roughly 1,600 SEPTA employees who were vaccinated in just four hours.

Meantime, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas made the rounds. He notes communities of color are disproportionately impacted by COVID-19, and the hope is this site will help reach vulnerable populations.

“Your socioeconomic status, your race, ethnicity, access to transportation or immigration status should not impact whether you’re able to receive a vaccine,” Mayorkas said.

The city is still only vaccinating people who fall into categories 1A and 1B. You must have an appointment to get a shot here and walk-ins are allowed. Once you show up, you need an ID or a piece of mail that verifies your identity and residency.

For more information on how to sign up, click here.