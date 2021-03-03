(CBSDFW.COM) — It was a story of well-intentions that could have ended badly for a Texas family donating to charity.

In early February workers at the Goodwill store in Hurst, Texas were approached by a man in a panic, who explained that his wife had accidentally donated a jacket with $5,000 cash in the pocket.

Unfortunately, for the couple, the accidental donation had been included in a bag of full of clothes.

Store manager Rhonda Davis said, “We roughly get donated anywhere from 50 to 200 donations a day. So, when the customer came in I had to explain to him that we had to go and sort through bag-per-bag in order to find it.”

The store told the man that they’d do their best to locate the money, but made no promises.

It took several weeks, including a few closures because of the winter storm, but during one workday Makayla Delapena, a softline sorter at the store, was going through donations and came across a jacket that matched the description from the donor. She found a bank envelope in the pocket that contained the missing cash and even a bank withdrawal receipt.

The money was returned to the donor and Makayla was awarded by Goodwill for her honesty and integrity.