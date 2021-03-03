Cell Phone Video Captures 4-Alarm Blaze At Howard Johnson Hotel In Blackwood

BLACKWOOD, N.J. (CBS) – Cell phone video captured flames racing through a Camden County hotel overnight. The four-alarm fire broke out at the Howard Johnson by Wyndham on the Black Horse Pike in Blackwood, around 3:45 a.m. Wednesday.FEMA-Run Mass COVID-19 Vaccination Site Opens At Pennsylvania Convention Center
Authorities tell Eyewitness News at least 15 units caught on fire, and two out of three buildings were involved.
The fire was placed under control around 5:30 a.m.
No one was injured but several residents were displaced.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.