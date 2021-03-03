3 Men Wanted For Stealing ATM From Convenience Store In Brewerytown, Philadelphia Police Say

CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Three men are on the run after allegedly swiping an entire ATM. Police say the machine was taken from a convenience store in Philadelphia’s Brewerytown neighborhood.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday on the 1200 block of North 29th Street.

Police say the store was closed at the time, but the ATM was in the store’s vestibule which was open.

Investigators say it is unclear how much money was in the machine.