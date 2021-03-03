PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An 18-year-old man was shot and killed in Philadelphia’s Tioga neighborhood on Wednesday afternoon. It happened at 17th Street and Erie Avenue around 3:15 p.m.Mumia Abu-Jamal Supporters Demand He Be Released From Prison For Health Reasons
Police say the man was shot once in the neck. He was taken to Temple University Hospital and was pronounced dead.READ MORE: Lymond Moses' Family Demands New Castle County Police Release Bodycam Video Of Deadly Shooting
No arrests have been made at this time.MORE NEWS: 2 Vacant Buildings Partially Collapse In Logan Section Of Philadelphia
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.