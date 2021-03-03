PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A teenage girl has died after she was shot in the head during a double shooting last week in West Philadelphia. Police say 15-year-old Embaba Mengesteabe was shot on the afternoon of Feb. 23 on the 6200 block of Chestnut Street.
Embaba died Tuesday morning at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.
A 20-year-old man was also shot in the head, but he has since been treated and discharged from Penn Presbyterian.
Embaba’s church group, Eritrean Orthodox Tewahdo Diocese of North America, says the young girl was with her brother when they were both shot.
A GoFundMe has been set up for Embaba's family.
No arrests have yet to be made.