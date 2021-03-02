HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) – Pennsylvania Department of Health Senior Advisor for COVID-19 Response Lindsey Mauldin will host a virtual briefing to provide a COVID-19 vaccine update in the state.
The briefing will take place at 11:30 a.m. and will be streamed on CBSN Philly above.
- What: Pennsylvania Department of Health to provide COVID-19 vaccine update in state
- When: Tuesday, March 2, 2021
- Time: 11:30 a.m.
- Online stream: Live in the player above and on your mobile and streaming device.
