PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney and city officials will provide a COVID-19 update on Tuesday. Kenney will be joined by Managing Director Tumar Alexander and Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley to provide an update on the city’s response to COVID-19.

The briefing will take place at 1 p.m. and will be streamed on CBSN Philly above.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia sports fans are waiting to see if they soon will be allowed back in the stands. This comes as on Monday Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf revised the state’s maximum occupancy limits for both indoor and outdoor events.

Effective immediately, indoor events now have a 15% capacity regardless of the size of the venue. Outdoor event space now has 20% capacity.

If the city follows the state’s new guidelines on gathering limits, Philly fans could be back in the stands in just days. That means the Wells Fargo Center could have a little less than 3,000 people inside.

The changes come as case counts and hospitalizations are down and vaccinations are up. The state said Monday that 14% of Pennsylvanians have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

In anticipation of allowing fans back in, the Wells Fargo Center spent $11 million on upgrading its HVAC system. Sixers Head Coach Doc Rivers says he can’t wait to have fans back.

“I’m happy. We want to see our fans here,” Rivers said. “Our fans are phenomenal and we need them here. It would be awesome the second half of the season if we could have fans. I think it would really boost us.”

The same could also be true for the Phillies. Opening Day is on April 1. If the city follows the state’s guidance there could be 8,000 fans in the ballpark.

The announcement could come in the 1 p.m. briefing.

CBS3’s Howard Monroe contributed to this report.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates to this developing story.