WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — Gov. John Carney and other state officials are holding a press conference Tuesday afternoon to provide an update on Delaware’s COVID-19 response. Carney will be joined by Delaware Division of Public Health Director Dr. Karyl Rattay and Delaware Education Secretary Dr. Susan Bunting.
You can watch the press conference live at 1:45 p.m. on the CBSN Philly player above.
WHAT: Press briefing on Delaware’s COVID-19 response.
WHO: Governor John Carney
Dr. Karyl Rattay, Director, Delaware Division of Public Health
Dr. Susan Bunting, Secretary, Delaware Department of Education
WHEN: Tuesday, March 2, 2021