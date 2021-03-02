PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Forty-seven rabbits, including several days-old babies, were rescued by the Pennsylvania SPCA from a property in Lancaster County on Monday. The PSPCA received a tip from a Good Samaritan who was concerned about the welfare of the rabbits.

The rabbits were removed from the property on Church Road in Ephrata due to untreated medical conditions of the animals as well as unsanitary conditions of their cages.

Several newborn rabbits that were days-old were also removed from the property.

The PSPCA’s Humane Law Enforcement team arrived at the property on Monday morning and were still removing rabbits in the late afternoon.

A number of the rabbits were found to be suffering from untreated ear infections, including painful crusting and scanning. They were also found to be living in filth, with cages overflowing with excrement.

The animals were brought to the PSPCA Philadelphia headquarters for further diagnostics and treatment by the organization’s hospital staff.

“So often our large scale rescues involve dogs and cats, but it is important to note that our cruelty work extends to animals of all kinds, big and small,” said Julie Klim, CEO of the Pennsylvania SPCA. “Whether it is chickens, ducks, goats or in this case, rabbits, when animals are in trouble, our Humane Law Enforcement team will be there. Now, we begin the work of ensuring that for the rest of their lives, these bunnies are happy, healthy and loved.”

Approved rescue organizations are encourage to reach out to the Pennsylvania SPCA immediately. Any organizations not yet approved can fill out a form to begin the process here.

Anyone with information about this case, or other cases involving animal cruelty, is urged to call the Pennsylvania SPCA’s Cruelty Hotline at (866) 601-SPCA. Tips can be left anonymously.