PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia’s first federal vaccination site opens on Wednesday, and it’s already hit a snag.
Health officials say several people who are not yet eligible for the shot managed to sign up for appointments at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.
Officials think those "line-jumpers," as they're called, got access to the link when it was shared with them by people who are eligible.
The health department is now working to weed those people out and cancel their appointments.
Vaccinations are currently open to people in the 1A and 1B phases.
The clinic at the convention center hopes to vaccinate up to 6,000 people each day.