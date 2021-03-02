PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –A missing 13-year-old Philadelphia boy has been found safe and is now at the hospital for observation. Jalen Maxwell went missing Friday morning from his home in Wissinoming.

Jalen is still at Saint Christopher’s Hospital for observation. His mother says he is doing well.

She’s doing much better, too, after 72 hours of pain and heartache wondering where her 13-year-old had gone. This story, indeed, has a happy ending.

Jalen went missing Friday morning. His school was on a virtual day. His mom, Prisalla Maxwell, last saw him 6:45 a.m.

Jalen has a mild form of autism. His sudden disappearance touched off a social media storm to find him.

He’s a student at Saint Martin of Tours, where Jalen’s principal and teachers all publicly pulled for his safe return.

Philadelphia Police got a call late Monday morning with information matching the teen’s description. Somebody Jalen was with recognized his photo from news reports and called 911. He was not hurt, nor was he held against his will.

What did exactly happen remains part of the police investigation.

Prisalla Maxwell had words of gratitude for those who helped locate her son.

“I am overjoyed. Thank you, you helped me. Thank you so much, thank you. He is tired, he’s OK. He is unharmed but he is tired and scared. It’s been a whole ordeal for him as well,” she said. “I’m still a mess. I’m up, I’m down. I’m happy, I’m ecstatic actually. I’m just so glad I can lay my eyes on my child again and he is in one piece and safe.”