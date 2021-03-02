WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — Delaware officials say the new Johnson & Johnson vaccine has arrived in the state. However, the initial allotment is small, and it will be given to people already on waiting lists.
“We’ve received 8,000 doses already, but this may be the amount that we get for the month of March. So at this point, it may be weeks until we get any more of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine,” said Delaware Division of Public Health Director Dr. Karyl Rattay.
Meanwhile, last week’s FEMA-supported clinic at Dover International Speedway gave more than 10,000 second doses to Delawareans.
It also gave doses to 2,000 educators.