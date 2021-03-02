TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — Police say two Trenton men have been arrested after officers broke up a house party full of teenagers and drugs. Officers broke up the party at 114 Elm Street on Saturday, Feb. 27.
Twenty-eight-year-old Luis Santos-Bautista has been charged with cocaine distribution, endangering the welfare of a child, possession with intent to distribute, and other related charges. Kenry Oliver Quintana-Martinez, 34, was charged with cocaine possession.
The arrests were made after officers responded to reports of a party and underage prostitution at the home. Upon arrival, officers found the home complete with speakers, loud music, a disco ball and flashing lights.
Police say there were no signs of prostitution, but they found alcohol and cocaine had been sold at the home.
Police say of the 32 people at the home, most were teenagers — including a 16-year-old girl — and young adults.
“We are working hard to put illegal bars out of business, especially when they endanger our children with alcohol and narcotics,” Trenton Police Director Sheilah Coley said. “My thanks to the residents who reported this activity and the officers who shut the party down.”
Santos-Bautista was found with 152 bags containing 200 grams of cocaine, a scale and $4,342, according to police. Quintana-Martinez was found with one bag of cocaine, police say.
An investigation is ongoing.