WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — Visitors at Delaware State Parks will have to pay an entrance fee beginning Monday. The Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control says the fees for vehicles registered in Delaware are $4 at inland parks and $5 at ocean parks.
Out-of-state visitors will be charged $8 at inland parks and $10 at ocean parks per vehicle.
The entrance fee will remain in effect through Nov. 30, which is the normal season fee end date.
Most entrance fees can be purchased via credit-card machine at most park locations where fee attendants are on duty or self-registration envelopes provided at park entrances that are placed in secure drop boxes.
Money made from the fees is used to manage the 17 state parks and more than 26,000 acres of state park lands.
Annual passes are also available for the entire season. The pass for Delaware residents is $35 and residents 62 or older receive a discounted rate of $18.
There is also a $65 lifetime pass available for Delawareans 65 and older.
Reduced rates are also offered to those who receive public assistance or are active duty military or veterans.
