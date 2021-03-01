PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Thieves stole an entire ATM from a 24-hour laundromat in West Philadelphia. It happened at The Laundry Café around 4 a.m. Monday at 52nd and Jefferson Streets.A Behind-The-Scenes Look At Longwood Gardens' $250 Million Expansion Project That Gets Underway Today
A manager on the scene tells Eyewitness News, three men came in and tried to break into the machine.
When that didn't work, they took the whole thing.
It’s unclear how much money they got away with.