PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia police officer and detective are being treated at the hospital after, officials say, they were injured by a man high on narcotics. This happened just before 2:30 p.m. Monday at on the 7500 block of Castor Avenue.
Police say officers responded to the scene in response to a disturbance where a man who was high was refusing to leave. The man then became aggressive and punched the officer in the face.
A detective from Major Crimes was also injured during the confrontation. Both were rushed to a nearby hospital where they are expected to be treated and released.
The suspect was placed under arrest.