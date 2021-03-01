MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Police in Upper Merion are looking for two people after a shooting inside the King of Prussia Mall. Police say the man and woman captured in surveillance video were inside Victoria’s Secret on Saturday when the man’s gun discharged from inside his jacket pocket.
He shot himself in the left foot.
Police say the couple immediately left the mall and took off in a silver minivan with a maroon front panel.
If you have any information, you are asked to contact the police.