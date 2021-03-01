PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Weather conditions will take a turn later in the day Monday, on the start of meteorological spring. The day started wet and mild but will end dry, bitterly cold and windy.

Widespread rain has come to an end across the region and light drizzle and mist will continue through the early afternoon.

Once this frontal boundary clears the area, bitterly cold and drier air will settle in its place and winds will kick up shortly after.

A wind advisory will go into effect at 4 p.m. Monday for all of New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and New Castle County, Delaware.

Winds are expected to gust close to 50 mph, at times 60 mph along the Jersey Shore, and range between 30-40 mph closer to the city.

As arctic air spills into the region, temperature readings in Philadelphia will be in the 30s as early as 6 p.m. Monday.

Tuesday morning, wind gusts will be 30-40 mph and could even be as high as 50 mph near the coastline.

This will push wind chill values into the single-digits for most, near 0 degrees in the Lehigh Valley and possibly to -10 degrees in the Poconos.

The high Tuesday will not escape the 30s, with wind chills in the 20s at best. That said, this bitter blast will be brief.

Wednesday brings a reprieve from the cold, with highs in the low 50s and much calmer winds.

However, the cold and wind return by Friday thanks to a dry arctic cold front that will cruise through on Thursday.

Canadian high pressure looks to set up shop and dominate into next weekend to yield a sunny and cold first weekend of March.