PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Eyewitness News has learned that some Philadelphia teachers will soon be back in their classrooms. An announcement is expected Monday.
During a union meeting Sunday, Pre-K through Kindergarten teachers were told to prepare for a return.
Sources tell Eyewitness News, the announcement will include a limited number of schools reopening.
Once the teachers have time to prepare their classrooms, students in those grades would then return to hybrid learning.
The school district and the teachers have been locked in negotiations for weeks, with the teachers' union saying it was not safe to return.
A third-party mediator has been working with both sides to come to an agreement.
A joint news conference is scheduled for 1 p.m. Monday.
Meanwhile, sources also tell Eyewitness News the fans installed in some of the district schools will not be used when the schools open. That announcement was also made during Sunday's meeting between the teachers and union leaders.
Superintendent Dr. William Hite had previously said the fans would help ventilation in some of the older buildings.