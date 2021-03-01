PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police have arrested two suspects wanted in a robbery and shooting at a Boost Mobile store in Philadelphia’s Roxborough neighborhood last week. Police now say they may be connected to other armed robberies in the region.
Investigators say one of the suspects shot a 29-year-old employee in the leg during the robbery. The suspects took ten iPhone 8 cellphones, the victim’s iPhone 12, and $500 cash from the register.
They were later arrested Sunday in the West Oak Lane section of the city. During the arrest, police say they were both in possession of firearms, one of which was stolen during the robbery of a phone store in Lower Merion on Feb. 10.
Police believe the two suspects are responsible for multiple gunpoint robberies throughout the city and surrounding counties.
If you have any information on this incident, call police.
