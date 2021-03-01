PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — More than 200 Marines and U.S. Navy sailors have arrived in Philadelphia to help support FEMA’s mass vaccination site. Defense Department photos show a team of masked military members at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.
The Center City Vaccination Center opens Wednesday.
The goal is to provide around 6,000 doses a day to Philadelphia residents.
The FEMA site will be appointment only.
People interested in getting a vaccine will need to sign up through the city's health department.
Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is traveling to Philadelphia on Tuesday to tour the FEMA mass vaccination site.