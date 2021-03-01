BREAKING53 Philadelphia Schools To Reopen As Some Students Return To Hybrid Learning Next Week
CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Jalen Maxwell, Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Police confirm 13-year-old Jalen Maxwell has been found safe. His mother says he went missing on Friday morning from his Wissinoming neighborhood.

Family and friends of Jalen spent the weekend searching for him.

READ MORE: 911 Dispatcher Mark Boyd, Delran Police Officer Keith Upton Assist In Birth Of Baby Girl At Burlington County Home During Snowstorm

(Credit: Prisalla Maxwell)

Jalen’s mom says he has never done anything like this before. She says he has a mild form of autism.

MORE NEWS: 53 Philadelphia Schools To Reopen As Some Students Return To Hybrid Learning Next Week

Eyewitness News is told he was taken to the hospital for evaluation.