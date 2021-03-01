PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Police confirm 13-year-old Jalen Maxwell has been found safe. His mother says he went missing on Friday morning from his Wissinoming neighborhood.
Signs are posted in @PhilaParkandRec’s Wissinoming Park for missing 13-year-old Jalen Maxwell. His mother tells @CBSPhilly he hasn’t been seen since 6:45 Friday morning. @PhillyPolice are asking you to call 911 if you see him pic.twitter.com/PF3iTT35ai
Jalen's mom says he has never done anything like this before. She says he has a mild form of autism.
Eyewitness News is told he was taken to the hospital for evaluation.