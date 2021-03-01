PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There are still no confirmed sightings of missing 13-year-old Jalen Maxwell. Philadelphia Police say their investigation continues, but do not have fresh leads in the search.

The weather has not cooperated for those out looking for Jalen. The teen from the Wissinoming section of Philadelphia was reported missing more than 48 hours ago.

The principal of St. Martin of Tours School released a video regarding Jalen’s disappearance.

“Jalen may not respond to strangers who approach him,” Jennifer Nobles, principal of St. Martin of Tours School, said. “If you see him, please call the Northeast Detectives at 215-686-3153 or call 911. We are all praying that Jalen is brought home safely soon.”

Message from St. Martin of Tours Principal, Jennifer Nobles: MISSING: JALEN MAXWELL, 13 years old, 5'4", 110lbs, –

Jalen has mild autism & may not respond to strangers. If seen, please call 911. He is wearing a green coat with a fur-trim hood, black & red adidas sneakers. pic.twitter.com/nNHAFwe0rK — IMS Schools Phila (@imschoolsphila) March 1, 2021

Meanwhile, Jalen’s mom says he has never done anything like this before.

“He’s just the best kid. My heart is breaking, and I just want him to come home,” Prisalla Maxwell said.

A tearful mother pleading for her son to come home safely.

“Everyone who knows my son flocks to him and his personality,” she said. “He has the sweetest, most kind gentle personality in America. Everyone adores him. He is so simple, so laid back, so easy.”

Maxwell says she last saw her 13-year-old son Jalen on Friday morning. Missing signs of the boy line the sidewalks of Wissinoming Park near his home.

Signs are posted in @PhilaParkandRec’s Wissinoming Park for missing 13-year-old Jalen Maxwell. His mother tells @CBSPhilly he hasn’t been seen since 6:45 Friday morning. @PhillyPolice are asking you to call 911 if you see him pic.twitter.com/PF3iTT35ai — Howard Monroe (@HMonroeNews) February 28, 2021

She is also handing out the fliers to anyone who will listen.

She says Jalen was last wearing a green Children’s Place jacket with a fur-lined hood and a black and blue backpack. She says family, friends, teachers and his classmates have scoured the northeast looking for him.

Jalen’s a student at St. Martin of Tours School in Oxford Circle. She says she just wants her child home

“I just keep praying that someone sees his face and he just wants to come home. He just says please take me home,” Maxwell said.

Jalen is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair. His mother also says he has a mild form of autism.

If you see Jalen, you’re asked to call 911.